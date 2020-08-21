CAMA: Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari’s govt, says new law greatest threat to Christianity

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, which was recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a series of tweets on Friday described CAMA as the greatest threat to Christianity, but also added that nothing can bring down the church.

According to him, those behind the promulgation of the law fail to appreciate that the gates of hell SHALL NOT prevail against the Church of God, no matter what they do.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “Though the legislation known as CAMA represents the greatest threat to Christendom in our history, those behind it fail to appreciate that the gates of hell SHALL NOT prevail against the Church. No matter what they do, Jesus remains Lord and the gospel shall continue to flourish.”

This came after the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) kicked against the new law describing the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, as satanic.

The Christian body said it was rejecting the act outrightly because by implication, the President repealed the CAMA 1990 (1) by his recent assent.

CAN, made the comments in a statement on Thursday by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, special assistant, media and communications to CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle.

