Chad pardons rebels who killed ex-President Déby

The Chadian government has announced an unconstitutional pardon for over 380 rebels who were sentenced to life imprisonment over the death of former President Idriss Déby.

Déby was killed in 2021 after leading the country’s military to the front line to fight rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad.

In March, more than 400 rebels were tried and sentenced in a mass trial for acts of terrorism, recruitment of child soldiers and assaulting the head of state.

But in a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday, new president Mahamat Idriss Déby, the former president’s son who took over power following the death of his father, announced the pardon and ordered that the rebels be released from prison.

The pardon did not, however, apply to the rebel leader, Mahamat Mahdi Ali, who is on the run.

