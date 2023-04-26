Chelsea beaten by Brentford as new boss Lampard seals fifth defeat in five games

Frank Lampard suffered yet another defeat with Chelsea as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Brentford in a Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

Lampard, who rejoined the Blues following the departure of Graham Potter, is yet to win or draw a game since taking over the team.

Brentford defeaf is Chelsea’s fifth defeat in five games since Lampard return.

An own goal by Cesar Azpilicueta and a goal by Bryan Mbeumo helped Brentford win 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to strengthen their position in the Premier League’s top 10.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table as they sit 11th, six points behind Fulham in 10th and eight behind Brentford, who move up to ninth.

In other Premier League encounters played concurrently, Liverpool defeated West Ham 2-1 while Nottingham Forest defeated Brighton 3-1.

