China vows to retaliate after UK suspended extradition treaty with Hong Kong

The Republic of China has vowed to retaliate against the United Kingdom after it suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong as a result of China’s imposition of a security law on the semi-autonomous city.

An unnamed Chinese spokesman on Tuesday said China would “fight back” after Britain announced it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

The spokesman who was speaking at the Chinese Embassy in London also claimed the UK had repeatedly violated international law and the basic norms of international relations.

READ ALSO: China plotting to make me lose re-election race in November —Trump

“The UK will bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road,” the spokesman said, according to the statement that was published on the embassy’s website.

The UK announced on Monday its plan to suspend its extradition treaty with the former British colony.

This comes after China also threatened to retaliate when the President of the United States of America; Donald Trump ordered an end to preferential trade treatment for Hong Kong and signed legislation allowing sanctions over Beijing’s enactment of

Join the conversation

Opinions