Chinese contractor kidnapped in Ekiti regains freedom after payment of N100m ransom

A Chinese expatriate who was kidnapped by gunmen on Friday at a construction site in Ekiti State, has secured his freedom following the payment of N100 million ransom.

The Chinese expatriate, one of the contractors engaged by the state government to construct the new Ado Ekiti-Iyin Ekiti road, was reportedly released on Tuesday, December 1, at around 11pm by his abductors, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The ransom was reportedly collected in Kwara State while the Chinese was released around Ilawe-Igede road in Ekiti State.

“The N100 million was taken to a bush in Kwara State where the kidnappers collected and confirmed it before the man was released at a tough location along Igede-Ilawe road in Ekiti State,” a source informed.

Read also: Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese expatriate in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release of the Chinese expatriate, however declined comments on whether or not any ransom was paid to secure the release, claiming that the release of the victim was made possible after a combined team of security operatives launched a serious search for the kidnappers.

“Yes, he was released after a serious manhunt and pressure from the security operatives around Ilawe-Igede at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday,” Abutu was quoted as saying.

Join the conversation

Opinions