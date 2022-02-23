Clickatell closes $91m Series C funding. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Clickatell closes $91m Series C funding

Clickatell, a South African company, has announced closing a US$91 million Series C round.

The funding is expected to help the startup accelerate its product development and expand its footprint in the United States (US).

Founded in 2000, Clickatell is a global chat commerce leader, helping businesses to connect, interact and transact with consumers anytime, anywhere in chat.

The company has a low/no-code, feature-rich platform that sits at the intersection of communications and commerce.

22 years in business, Clickatell serves over 10,000 customers with offices in the US, Canada, South Africa and Nigeria.

The new US$91 million Series C round was led by Arrowroot Capital, with participation from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Endeavor Global and Harvest.

Tech Trivia: Serif and san-serif are types of what?

A Images

B Audio files

C Video files

D Fonts

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s edtech startup, Edukoya, secures $3.5m pre-seed round. 2 other things and a trivia

2. Zenjob secures $50M to accelerate venture

Zenjob, a Berlin-based digital job marketplace, has secured a $50 million Series D round of funding.

The raiser comes nearly two years after the Berlin-based startup raised a $30 million Series C.

The startup is a marketplace platform designed for students looking for side jobs in sectors like retail, logistics and hospitality.

The “modern staffing agencies” directly employs temps — taking care of associated admin (like pay and back-office functions) to further simplify their experience.

The startup allows employers sign a contract with Zenjob which opens them to book temporary staff as needed, including for both short and longer term jobs.

The startup claims to work with “some of the biggest” companies in the delivery, retail, logistics, e-commerce, hospitality and service industries.

Trivia Answer: Font

A font is a collection of characters with a similar design. These characters include lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers, punctuation marks, and symbols.

Changing the font can alter the look and feel of a block of text. Some fonts are designed to be simple and easy to read, while others are designed to add a unique style to the text.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now