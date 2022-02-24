Elon Musk’s brain chip implants almost ready, with it humans can save memories like ‘photo album’

Neuralinks, the brain company of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has announced that brain implants for humans is almost ready and ready for testing on humans.

Neuralinks is a company developing a brain implant that will link the human brain directly to computers.

In recent days the company has come under fire for the use of animals to test run the new product.

But the companies have now released some of the benefits the world would enjoy from Musk’s latest passion project.

One of the benefits is that Neuralink’s brain implants will ‘save’ memories like photos.

But according to Musk, the project was majorly designed to help paraplegics walk again.

According to him, the brain-computer interface (BCI) will enable humans carry out actions through thought alone.

Musk hopes it will one day not only treat, but cure brain disorders and even save memories so people can revisit them like photo albums.

Other listed benefits include: Neuralink’s brain implant will save humans from Artificial Intelligence annihilation, restore mobility for people with spinal cord injuries, treat neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease.

Scientist hope to also insert the brain chip in less than an hour without general anaesthesia.

