Coalition urges Ganduje to dethrone Emir of Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been urged to give the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, an ultimatum to submit himself to the state government and its wishes.

A coalition of 35 civil society organizations known as the Umbrella of Kano Concerned Civil Society Groups made the call in a communiqué’ issued at the end of its meeting on Wednesday and signed by the chairman, Ibrahim Ali.

The coalition also asked the governor to dethrone the Emir if he fails to abide by the ultimatum.

The coalition urged the Emir to submit himself to the authority of the state government and end the current controversy in the state.

The communiqué read: ‘‘The Emir of Kano shall submit himself to the authority of the state as this will stop the current destruction and generation of controversy.

“If the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II fails to submit to the authority of the government of Kano State, we call on the governor in the strongest terms to act strictly in accordance with the provision of Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.”

