Comedian Bovi dismisses rumours on Julius Agwu’s health

56 mins ago

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma aka Bovi has dismissed rumours claiming that his colleague, Julius Agwu, is currently down with an unknown ailment.

There were reports that the comedian has been having a torrid time in his marriage over his ailing health.

Bovi, who reacted to the claim on his Twitter handle, said he was with Agwu recently with other colleagues, saying he was in good health.

He wrote: “Me, Julius Agwu, Save, Buchi and Basketmouth were in the club the day before yesterday, Wednesday night to be precise. He is not sick.”

Opinions

