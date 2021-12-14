Comedian, Efe Warri Boy, speaks on domestic violence

Popular Nigerian comedian and movie actor, Efe Warri Boy, real name Charlton Efe Egborge has told women who are victims of domestic violence to call soldiers to deal with their husbands.

The comedian mentioned this on his Instagram stories. The ‘Back To School’ actor expressed his displeasure at men who beat their wives.

Efe stated in his post that scolding a child of a certain age isn’t acceptable let alone beating up a full-grown woman.

In his concluding paragraph, the comedian urged women to take their leave once their husbands have been dealt with.

