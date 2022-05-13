Comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, declares intention to run for presidency

Popular Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeyinka has declared his intention to contest in the coming 2023 presidential election.

The comedian made this known via his Instagram platform on Thursday, May 12.

According to the comedian, he was prepared to move the nation forward having served as a leading entertainment personnel as the ‘Grand Comedian of Nigeria’ for over three decades.

Read also: Comedian Princess calls out Alibaba, others for not promoting her show

Adeyinka the First included some of his achievement which he stated would aid in attaining his nation building objective, as well as what he would do if voted to the exalted position.

The veteran comedian added that he would be revealing the political party under which he plans to run in the 2023 presidential election.

Read his statement below.

