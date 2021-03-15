Complete list of winners at Grammy Awards 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Complete list of winners at Grammy Awards 2021
On March 14, 2021, the 63rd Grammy Awards held virtually.
Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy also went home with Grammy Awards for Best Music Video and Best Global Music Album respectively.
The award ceremony was anchored by South African comedian, Trevor Noah.
See the full list of winners below.
Best Global Music Album
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard, James Taylor
Best Dance Recording
“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bubba, Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
Best Rock Song
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything For You,” Ledisi
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Best Progressive R&B Album
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Bigger Love, John Legend
Best Rap Performance
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
King’s Disease, Nas
Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Best New Age Album
More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Rouse: Symphony No. 5,” Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Classical Compendium
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet
Best Choral Performance
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Best Opera Recording
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Orchestral Performance
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar,’ David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Best Remixed Recording
“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
Best Historical Album
It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
Best Album Notes
Dead Man’s Pop, Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
Best Recording Package
Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
He Won’t Hold You, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
Donna Lee, John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill, Original Cast
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
Best New Artiste
Megan Thee Stallion
