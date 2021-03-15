Complete list of winners at Grammy Awards 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

On March 14, 2021, the 63rd Grammy Awards held virtually.

Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy also went home with Grammy Awards for Best Music Video and Best Global Music Album respectively.

The award ceremony was anchored by South African comedian, Trevor Noah.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Global Music Album

Twice as Tall, Burna Boy

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

American Standard, James Taylor

Best Dance Recording

“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bubba, Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush,” Body Count

Best Rock Song

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Anything For You,” Ledisi

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Best Progressive R&B Album

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Bigger Love, John Legend

Best Rap Performance

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

King’s Disease, Nas

Best Country Solo Performance

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best Country Song

“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

Best New Age Album

More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West

Best Music Film

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5,” Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Compendium

Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet

Best Choral Performance

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Best Opera Recording

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Orchestral Performance

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar,’ David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Best Remixed Recording

“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Best Historical Album

It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

Best Album Notes

Dead Man’s Pop, Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

Best Recording Package

Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

He Won’t Hold You, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

Donna Lee, John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

Best Musical Theater Album

Jagged Little Pill, Original Cast

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

Best New Artiste

Megan Thee Stallion

