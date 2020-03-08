CORONAVIRUS: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant on Photographs, Mr. Sunďay Aghaeze, who confirmed this to journalists, said the governor updated President Buhari on the latest development on the coronavirus index case in Lagos.

The Italian, who is yet to be publicly identified, tested positive for the virus on February 25.

The Lagos State government had last Friday cleared three persons of suspected coronavirus after they tested negative for the disease.

Read also: Lagos govt tracks 349 persons from China, India, US, 14 others for suspected coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on Sunday that 23 suspected cases of Coronavirus had been identified in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, and Kano.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, told journalists in Abuja that there was no new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country.

He said a total of 219 contacts were identified, including contacts from hotel, workplace and healthcare workers.

Join the conversation

Opinions