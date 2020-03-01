CORONAVIRUS: Lebanon shuts down schools, universities as China reports 573 new COVID-19 cases

Health authorities in Lebanon have ordered the shutdown of all schools, universities and nurseries until March 8 as a precautionary measure against the likely spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

Reports say all educational institutions are expected to respect Education Minister Tarek Majzoub’s order issued on Saturday about the closure amid the outbreak after seven cases of the virus had been recorded in the country.

Further reports reveal that dozens of Lebanese citizens have undergone testing and are either awaiting results or have tested negative.

The development comes after China reported 573 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths.

Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on February 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Sunday.

The number of deaths stood at 35, down from 47 on the previous day, bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,870.

Of the deaths, 34 were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. The province also saw 570 of the new cases

