10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, March 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Sunday morning, March 1, 2020

1. Lagos govt relocates coronavirus index case

The Lagos State Government said on Saturday it had moved the coronavirus index case to a better facility in the state. The Italian had reportedly complained about the single isolation room at the Infectious Disease facility at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba and threatened to flee. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this to journalists, said the Index case has been moved to one of the renovated wards at the hospital. Read more

2. Lagos Dep Gov, Health Commissioner sing different tunes over readiness of coronavirus center

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, and the state’s commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi seems to be on different pages concerning how prepared the state is to handle any outbreak of the coronavirus disease. While Hamzat claimed that the facility set up by the state government, the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, is fully ready to handle any outbreak of the disease in Lagos, the health commissioner stated otherwise. Read more

3. Plateau govt quarantines 3 Chinese men for coronavirus

Three Chinese men working in a mining site in the Wase area of Plateau State were on Saturday quarantined for suspected coronavirus. The state Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, said the trio who arrived in Abuja Wednesday travelled to the tin city on Thursday. The commissioner said the men are still being clinically examined by a medical expert deployed by the state government. Read more

4. CORONAVIRUS: Lagos Catholic Archdiocese suspends sign of peace

Following the discovery of a coronavirus index case in Nigeria on Friday, the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos on Saturday temporarily suspended the exchange of the sign of peace during Masses. A circular sent out by the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins, directed that communion will now be received in the palm henceforth. Read more

5. Buhari orders crackdown on security agents over unauthorised release of 295 smuggled oil tankers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed disappointment at the unauthorised release of 295 tankers of smuggled petroleum products by security operatives at the land borders. Consequently, the President has ordered the immediate withdrawal and replacement of the security agents undermining the country’s border closure policy. Read more

6. Presidency ordered trader’s investigation for allegedly using Buhari daughter’s SIM – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Saturday the Presidency ordered the investigation of a trader, Anthony Okolie, for allegedly using a telephone line previously owned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan. The secret police stated this in response to an originating motion filed on the matter by Okolie. The DSS position was contained in a counter-affidavit filed at the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State. Read more

7. Protesters storm APC hqtrs, say Oshiomhole must continue in office

A group of protesters on Friday stormed the National Headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in solidarity with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who has been under pressure to quit. The protesters, operating under the aegis of Unity Group of APC and Friends of Oshiomhole in Nigeria, called on the former Edo State governor to continue in office as the chairman of the party. Read more

8. Why Nigeria must address restructuring now – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday urged the Federal Government to address the issue of restructuring, saying failure to act on the matter would lead to grave consequences for the country. The ex-President, who stated this at the first memorial lecture of the late founder of the Oodua People’s Congress, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, lamented the growing insecurity in the country. The Boko Haram sect, according to him, had continued to wax stronger in the last 12 years. Read more

9. No going back on Benue grazing law – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday the state government would not repeal or amend the extant grazing law despite mounting pressure from several quarters. Ortom, who gave the assurance while inspecting impounded cattle at the quarantine unit of the state Ministry of Agriculture, directed the state Livestock Guards to seize livestock grazing in any part of the state in defiance of the ranching law. The state Livestock Guards had on Saturday seized 600 cattle for violating the anti-grazing law. Read more

10. Minister Pantami faults Ulama’s stance over Ganduje’s ban on street begging

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has faulted the position taken by the Council of Ulamas, following the decision by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje to ban street begging in the state. On Wednesday, Ibrahim Khalil, who is the Chairman of the Council considered to be the “guardians, transmitters and interpreters of religious knowledge in Islam, including Islamic doctrine and law”, said that before street begging can be banned, necessary steps towards curtailing the practice needs to be put in place. Read more

