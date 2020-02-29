Protesters storm APC hqtrs, say Oshiomhole must continue in office

A group of protesters on Friday stormed the National Headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in solidarity with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who has been under pressure to quit.

The protesters, operating under the aegis of Unity Group of APC and Friends of Oshiomhole in Nigeria, called on the former Edo State governor to continue in office as the chairman of the party.

According to one of the protesters, the group is ready to defend the APC boss from organised attacks from the enemies of the party.

“We will be holding peaceful protests before our mega rally. There will also be radio and television appearances by some of our leaders, it’s a full package”, the protester said.

The protesters displayed banners with inscriptions inscriptions such as ‘Oshiomhole carry on,’ ‘Oshiomhole must stay’, ‘Oshiomhole, you have done well’, among others, while some of them wore khaki tops and trousers.

The Chairman of the APC Unity Group, Idris Faruk, while addressing newsmen after the rally, called for an end to the campaign of calumny against Oshiomhole.

“We know all those behind it do not mean well for this party, they are resisting the positive changes he is bringing to the party but they cannot succeed because most members of this party stand in support of the chairman.

“We are here today as APC members to give support to our national chairman for the good work he has been doing. We want him to continue. Whoever wants the national chairman to go, he or she is nursing their exit from the party.”

Also, the Publicity Secretary of Friends of Oshiomhole in Nigeria, Folorunso Emmanuel, said, “We are here to say Oshiomhole must stay. Those who want him out are working for the opposition.

“It is with this same Oshiomhole as chairman that we won the last presidential elections hands down, we now fully control the National Assembly and things are going on well, why change a winning team.”

It will be recalled that another group of protesters had stormed the APC headquarters to demand for the removal of Oshiomhole on Thursday.

The protest however came to an abrupt end when they were attacked by thugs, as they all scampered for safety.

