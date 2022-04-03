Corpses litter Ukraine streets as retreating Russians unleash mayhem —Authorities

Ukrainian authorities say no less than 300 residents have been killed on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Kyiv, by retreating Russian troops who have been unleashing mayhem in the country, with the streets littered with corpses.

Local media also reported on Sunday that most of the dead in Bucha province were civilians killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.

The report added that the retreating Russian forces detonated anti-tank mines before leaving.

In his daily briefing on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned residents that Russian forces were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and even corpses.

The Ukrainian government also said its troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, Ukrainian, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

