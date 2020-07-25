CORRUPTION/INSECURITY: Fayose calls out Obasanjo, questions his silence

Former Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose has called out former President Olusegun Obasanjo, wondering why he has remained silent in the face of huge corruption allegations rocking several agencies of the Federal Government.

Fayose, a fierce critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), in posts on his Twitter handle, accused the former President of curiously being silent with the level of corruption and insecurity in the country.

The outspoken former governor also noted that it was because of the alleged corruption and insecurity Obasanjo teamed up with others to foist Buhari on Nigerians.

Fayose in his tweets, also wondered if the former President tired, afraid and has simply ceased to be the Obasanjo “that we used to know.”

He tweeted: “With the level of corruption and insecurity that we are seeing in Nigeria under this APC govt, former President Obasanjo is curriously silent. And it was because of alleged corruption and insecurity that Obasanjo teamed up with others to foist Buhari on Nigeria.

“Isn’t Obasanjo’s silence worrisome? It is either Baba is tired, timid, afraid or he is no longer the Obasanjo that we used to know. Will he keep silent while the entire country is being looted away and Nigerians anywhere in the country can’t sleep with their two eyes closed?”

