News
Court declares 33 Ondo LCDAs created by Akeredolu as illegal
Justice A.O. Adebusuoye of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, on Thursday declared as illegal the creation of the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) by late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
Akeredolu in September 2023 signed the bill establishing the LCDAs after it was passed by the state House of Assembly.
The development brought the number of local councils in the state to 51.
READ ALSO: Akeredolu signs bill creating 33 LCDAs in Ondo
The judge, who delivered the ruling filed by one Tolu Babaleye, on behalf of 22 plaintiffs, held that the LCDAs were not lawfully created.
He added that it is illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state he or she governs.
Akeredolu died after a protracted battle with cancer on December 27, 2023.
The deceased’s deputy at the time, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was immediately sworn in as governor of the state.
