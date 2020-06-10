Latest Metro

Court discharges teenager accused of killing dad’s friend for allegedly attempting to rape her

June 10, 2020
The Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos, Wednesday discharged and acquitted a 15-year-old girl accused of killing her father`s friend, Babatunde Ishola.

The teenager stabbed Ishola to death on March 7 over alleged attempt to rape her at the deceased’s residence in Aboru, Alimosho local government area of the state.

The girl was released after the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) declared that the case lacked the ingredients of murder.

In his ruling, Magistrate Philip Ojo said a prima facie case of murder has not been established against the suspect.

He further noted that no matter how weak or stupid a defence raised by a suspect may appear, it must be properly considered.

He later discharged and acquitted the suspect of murder charge.

