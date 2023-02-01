Politics
Court fixes date to determine senatorial candidacy of Senate President, Lawan
The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed February 6 for final judgment in the suit filed to determine the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senatorial poll for Yobe North District.
Justice Centus Chima Nweze, who presided over a five-man panel of Justices, announced the date following arguments from counsel for the APC and Bashir Sheriff Machina.
The ruling party had filed the appeal to challenge the judgement of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal which upheld Machina as the rightful senatorial candidate of the party.
APC in the arguments presented by its counsel, Cromwell Peters, prayed the court to declare the primary election that produced Machina unlawful.
Read also:Lawan reaffirms National Assembly’s commitment to credible elections in 2023
Peters argued that the June 6 primary election of the party which produced the Senate’s President, Ahmad Lawan, should be treated as the genuine one.
Sarafa Yusuff, counsel to Machina, however asked the Court to dismiss the APC’s appeal for being frivolous and baseless.
Yusuff urged the Court to affirm Bashir Sheriff Machina as the authentic Senatorial candidate of APC for Yobe North Senatorial District.
Machina had refused to relinquish the senatorial ticket to the Senate President who lost his presidential bid in the APC primary conducted last year.
