Court refuses DSS’ plea to stop payment for damages in judgment over Hanan Buhari’s SIM card case

An attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to secure a stay of execution of the award of N10 million damages against it has been refused by the Federal High Court, Asaba.

The DSS had approached the court to stay execution of the judgment debt it was ordered to pay Anthony Okolie, who was detained by by the agency for using an MTN SIM once used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

Okolie dragged the secret police to court for violating his fundamental human rights and was awarded N10 million in damages.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, who presided over the case, stated that only the Court of Appeal can entertain application for a stay-of-execution order to bar Mr Okolie from enforcing the payment of the judgement sum until the appeal is determined.

