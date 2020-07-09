Latest Politics Top Stories

Court refuses DSS’ plea to stop payment for damages in judgment over Hanan Buhari’s SIM card case

July 9, 2020
DSS stops June 12 rally in Ibadan, arrests three
By Ripples Nigeria

An attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to secure a stay of execution of the award of N10 million damages against it has been refused by the Federal High Court, Asaba.

The DSS had approached the court to stay execution of the judgment debt it was ordered to pay Anthony Okolie, who was detained by by the agency for using an MTN SIM once used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

Read also: ASO ROCK WATCH: Rage! How Nigerians reacted to Hanan’s ride in daddy’s official jet

Okolie dragged the secret police to court for violating his fundamental human rights and was awarded N10 million in damages.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, who presided over the case, stated that only the Court of Appeal can entertain application for a stay-of-execution order to bar Mr Okolie from enforcing the payment of the judgement sum until the appeal is determined.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!