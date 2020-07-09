COVID-19: Enugu govt confirms 37 new cases of virus infections, records 11 deaths

The Enugu State government has confirmed that it has recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the State.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, the State Commissioner of Health who also announced that 11 persons have died from the virus as of Wednesday.

According to Dr. Obi, the 37 new cases recorded now brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State to 418.

He said the “number of Covid-19 cases on treatment 186, while the number of Covid-19 cases discharged – 221 and the number of Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 related deaths 11.”

Dr. Obi however, advised the general public to be responsible, warning that “Covid-19 is real.”

This came days after the State government confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19 and the discharge of 126 patients.

