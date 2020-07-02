COVID-19: Enugu govt confirms 66 new cases, discharges 126 patients

The Enugu State government has confirmed 66 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus bringing the total number of infections recorded in the state to 327, thus far.

This was confirmed on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, in a statement in Enugu where he stated that the ministry confirmed the 66 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said 126 patients had been discharged after receiving treatment for the virus and also confirmed that the total number of patients who are still undergoing treatment was 192.

Prof Obi said; “The number of cases on treatment is 192, number of cases discharged is 126 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is nine.

“The government calls on the public to always observe all the precautionary measures set out by the NCDC so as to stay safe from the pandemic and also urge everyone to be responsible, because COVID-19 is real.

This came days after the state discharged 13 new COVID-19 patients after treatment as they had tested negative for the virus.\

