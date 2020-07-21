Court refuses to grant motion seeking Ondo deputy governor’s disqualification from PDP guber primaries

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, on Tuesday dismissed an application seeking the disqualification of the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, from participating in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries slated for Wednesday.

The judge struck out the motion ex parte filed by a member of the party, Mr. Ololope Timi, and asked him to serve the necessary parties instead of seeking for the motion.

Timi, had through his counsel, Akpofiweii Anthony, sought the disqualification of the deputy governor over alleged certificate forgery.

READ ALSO: Ondo deputy gov, Ajayi, files suit against 26 lawmakers moving for his impeachment

He alleged that Ajayi had breached the code of conduct for public officers and should be banned from holding any public office for a maximum period of 10 years.

The claimant averred that the deputy governor had consistently acted in breach of Section 1, 5th Schedule, Part 1, of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

He also alleged that Ajayi breached the provisions of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Act.

Justice Adegbehingbe, however, dismissed the ex parte motion and fixed the hearing of the substantive suit for July 30.

Join the conversation

Opinions