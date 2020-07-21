Senate confirms Danbatta’s re-appointment as NCC boss

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the re-appointment of Prof. Umar Danbatta as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari re-appointed Danbatta as NCC chief in May.

The approval followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Communications and consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.

The senate also confirmed the nomination of Idahagbon Williams Omoreige for appointment as Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of a report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Also at plenary, the upper legislative chamber passed for third reading a bill for the establishment of Nigerian Army University, Biu Establishment Bill, 2020 sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Ali Ndume.

The passing of the bill followed a presentation of the report of the Committee on Army and a clause by clause consideration of the committee’s report at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

