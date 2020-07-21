Police arraigns trader for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl in Benue

A 46-year-old trader, Sani Hashimu, was on Tuesday arraigned at the Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The police prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that one Abdullazak Umuru of No. 8, Ejule Street, Wurukum, Makurdi, reported the incident at the Police Area Command, Makurdi, on July 12.

Gbakor said the complainant had on July 7 sent his daughter to hawk groundnuts.

“On the girl’s way to the market, the defendant forcefully dragged her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her,” Gbakor said.

The prosecutor said the defendant was arrested by the police in connection with the crime.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 284 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue, 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Isaac Ajim, did not, however, take the defendant’s plea for lack of jurisdiction.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 9 for further mention.

