Police arraigns man for allegedly defiling seven-month-old daughter

Police on Friday arraigned a 38-year-old man, Simon Emeka, at the Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping his seven-month-old daughter, Proper Emeka.

The prosecuting police officer, Sgt. Friday Kanshio, told the court that one Josephine Habba reported the matter at the Nigerian Police Force ‘D’ Division, Makurdi, on June 1.

He said: “In her account she said on the same date she went to Jestic Hospital in Makurdi with her daughter for treatment and she heard one Mrs. Favour Emeka crying and telling a nurse that her seven-month-old baby girl named Prosper Emeka was raped by her husband, Simon Emeka.”

READ ALSO: #JusticeForBarakat: Police seeks information on killers of 18-year-old Bello in Oyo

He said the man was later arrested by the police for committing the crime which is contrary to section 391 and 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State.

However, the prosecutor told the court that an investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked the court for an adjournment to enable the prosecution to prove its case.

Magistrate Isaac Ajim remanded the accused at the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned the case till August 31 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions