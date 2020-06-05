DSS arraigns PDP chieftain for terrorism after his allegations against Gov Uzodinma

The Department of State Services (DSS) Friday arraigned a chieftain of the Peoples of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu at the State High Court, Owerri, for allegedly inciting the people of the state against Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Nwaogwugwu, who is the Director-General of the PDP New Media Centre in Owerri, was arraigned on a seven-count charge of terrorism, cyber-bullying, defamation, and attempting to incite people of the state against the governor.

The PDP chieftain was arrested by the DSS on May 28 for allegedly raising several false allegations against Uzodinma on his Facebook page between March and May this year.

According to the secret police, Nwaogwugwu accused Governor Uzodinma of secretly approving rural grazing reserves for Fulani herdsmen in the state.

He also alleged that the governor was planning to rename the Imo State University after the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

