Court remands Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV CEO, Ataga, in prison for 30 days
A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos has remanded Chidinma Ojukwu, and Adedapo Quadri over alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.
Magistrate Adeola Adedayo on Monday remanded the suspects for 30 days pending legal advice from the Department of Public prosecution (DPP).
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Chidinma, a 300 level student of the Department of Mass Communication of the University of Lagos has been the prime suspect in the murder of Ataga, who was stabbed to death, and left in the pool of his own blood inside a Lagos hotel on June 15.
The 21-year-old student had earlier confessed to stabbing Ataga “twice on the neck side,” alleging that the businessman forcefully had sex with her.
However, she made a dramatic u-turn in July, denying being involved in Ataga’s death.
Although she admitted to spending some time with the victim, drinking and smoking before his death, she maintained that she was not inside the apartment at the time he was killed.
“I didn’t injure anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment and did that. I don’t know who that person is. I don’t know what happened. I did not kill him,” the suspect had said.
