Court restrains PDP from dissolving Ebonyi SWC

Justice Elvis Ngele of the Ebonyi State High Court, Abakaliki, on Thursday, restrained the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from dissolving the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) in Ebonyi.

The judge gave the directive while ruling on an ex-parte application brought by Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led committee in the state.

He also restrained members of the newly inaugurated PDP caretaker committee in the state from parading themselves as such.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had last week dissolved the party’s leadership in Ebonyi following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NWC later inaugurated a nine-member caretaker committee led by Fred Ụdogu to manage the affairs of the party in Ebonyi until the election of a new executive committee in the state.

In the suit filed by their counsel, Roy Umahi, the plaintiffs listed the PDP, its National Chairman, Uche Secondus and members of the Ebonyi State caretaker committee as respondents.

The plaintiffs accused the party’s national leadership of wrongful dissolution of the SWC, saying they were not given a fair hearing before taking the decision.

They urged the court to grant an order of interim injunction restraining the PDP from dissolving the committee.

Justice Ngele adjourned the matter till December 2 for further hearing.

