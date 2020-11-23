PDP denies suspending Egwu, others in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the suspension of former Ebonyi State governor, Sam Egwu, and 23 other party chieftains in the state.

The Ebonyi State chapter of the party had in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the duo Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Chief Simon Anyigor, who claimed to be chairman and secretary of the party in the state, announced the suspension of 24 persons for alleged anti-party activities.

According to the statement, the affected persons were suspended for planning to destabilise the party by compiling the list of a parallel executive committee for the party in the state.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP denied the suspension of the party chieftains in Ebonyi and described the statement as a misleading publication.

READ ALSO: PDP suspends Sam Egwu, Ogba, 22 others over alleged anti-party activities in Ebonyi

Ologbondiyan said no PDP leader in Ebonyi has been suspended and described the document purporting the suspension as fictitious.

He added that the statement did not emanate from the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt the PDP does not have a state working committee in Ebonyi State as presented by the said fictitious document. As such, any such body said to have met to arrive at any decision or any action claimed to have been taken by such a non-existent body is at best imaginary.

“The public is already aware that the body vested with the task of piloting the affairs of our party in Ebonyi State is the state caretaker committee, which has since assumed its mandate to the approval and delight of the leaders and members of our party in Ebonyi State since the dissolution of our state executive in the state.

“Moreover, a check at the records of our party in Ebonyi affirms that no such meeting as purported in the said document was held to take any such decision at any time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions