Court sacks suit that led to Oshiomhole’s suspension

A Federal High Court (FCT) sitting in Jabi, Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and three others.

The sacked suit was the one that led to an order of the same court, effecting the suspension of Oshiomhole from acting as chairman of the APC.

The suit was filed by Comrade Mustapha Salihu and five others,

On Thursday, counsel to the plaintiffs, Oluwola Afolabi moved a motion to withdraw the case.

On his reason for such, he said it was in obedience to the directive of the leaders of the APC that members should discontinue all cases against one another for peace to reign in the party.

Counsel to Oshiomhole, Ginika Ezeoke, did not oppose the plaintiffs’ prayer. She instead asked the court to dismiss the suit on the grounds that the parties have filed pleadings and have enjoined issues in relation to the subject of the case.

While dismissing the case, the presiding judge, Justice Danlami Senchi, asked the parties involved to bear their respective costs as a result of the suit.

