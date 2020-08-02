COVID-19: 300 more stranded Nigerians return from US

Three hundred more Nigerians stranded in the United States (US), on Saturday returned to Nigeria.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the stranded Nigerians arrived Lagos at about 3:00pm.

The commission noted that the 300 evacuees were the fifth set to be evacuated from the US.

It also said that a total number of 1,430 stranded Nigerians had been evacuated from the US.

According to NIDCOM all the evacuees from US tested Negative to coronavirus before boarding but would still proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19.

“300 Nigerians arrive Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos from the United States of America at about 1500HRS today 1st of August 2020 via Ethiopian Airlines.

