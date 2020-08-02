PDP govs call on Buhari, INEC to be impartial in Edo, Ondo elections

The governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to play an impartial role in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The governors extended the plea to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

The call was part of the communique reached during a virtual meeting of PDP Governors’ Forum held on Saturday, August 1 and presided over by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The governors used the meeting to formally welcome Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming September 19 gubernatorial election.

The forum further resolved to “lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.”

Also during the meeting, the forum congratulated Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) on his emergence as the flag bearer of PDP in the forthcoming October gubernatorial election in Ondo State and resolved to support him and the party to recover Ondo State for the PDP in the election.

The governors urged PDP supporters in the two states to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count during the elections.

They also encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease; and, lend support to the cooperative efforts between the states and Federal Governments in the federation in the fight against the pandemic and in reopening of schools in a safe and responsible manner.

The meeting was attended by governors Tambuwal, Sokoto; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Benedict Ayade, Cross River and Ifeanyi Okowa.

Others are Gov.Godwin Obaseki, Edo; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Bello Mattawale, Zamfara and David Umahi, Ebonyi, who was represented by his deputy Eric Kelechi Igwe.

