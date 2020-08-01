Lagos govt increases public gatherings to 50 persons

The Lagos State Government on Saturday increased the permissible capacity for public gatherings in the state from 20 to 50 persons.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during an update on the management of COVID-19 in the state held at the Government House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said the increase in the number of persons allowed for public gatherings applied to a wide range of events from Annual General Meetings (AGMs) to funerals.

He added that there had been a general decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state over the last two weeks.

According to him, the decrease, when combined with the number of tests conducted in the state, showed a very encouraging outcome of the government’s response strategy.

He said the state government would continue to fine-tune its efforts and strategies to build on the successes and close any existing gaps.

The governor said: ”Dear Lagosians, having carefully reviewed the current scenario in Lagos State, we have taken some important decisions in line with the ongoing objective of calibrating an effective balance between the competing demands of safeguarding lives and enabling livelihoods.

“We are increasing the permissible capacity for public gatherings from 20 to 50 persons. This applies to a wide range of events, from AGMs to funerals.

“Lagosians should please continue to keep in mind that there is documented evidence that mass gatherings can increase the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

”As such, all standard prevention and control measures must be strictly adhered to: physical distancing, mandatory temperature checks and use of masks in public places, regular disinfection of premises, and strong personal hygiene.”

