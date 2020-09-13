COVID-19: AstraZeneca resumes UK vaccine trials

AstraZeneca, one of the most advanced vaccines in development has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 drug.

This came after getting the green light from concerned safety watchdogs, the company said.

“On 6 September, the standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators,” AstraZeneca said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India has registered a single-day spike of 94,372 new confirmed coronavirus cases, driving the country’s overall tally to 4.75 million.

The Health Ministry reported 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 78,586.

Even as infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world, the number of people recovering from the virus has also risen sharply.

The country’s recovery rate stands at 77.77 percent and nearly 70,000 recoveries have been reported every day in the month of September, according to the Health Ministry.

