COVID-19: Ebonyi govt orders re-opening of courts

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday directed the re-opening of courts in the state from Monday.
The governor had last week ordered the closure of all courts in the state over the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also directed all judicial officers and their families to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests.
The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, who announced the reopening of the courts in a statement, said the decision was taken after the governor consulted the state’s chief judge on the matter.
The statement read: “The governor, however, emphasized the need for individuals to strictly observe the wearing of face masks and observe social distancing, while conducting their private or public businesses.”