COVID-19: Ghana’s president self-isolates after close contact with infected person

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has gone into self-isolation for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his close circle tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters news agency reports, quoting a government statement.

“He has, as at today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution,” the statement said, adding that the president will continue to work during the period, in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The statement did not say if the close person was a staff or family member.

Ghana has recorded 19,388 COVID-19 cases, one of the highest number of cases in sub-Saharan Africa, with 117 deaths.

This came after Carlos Ahenkorah, the country’s Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry resigned his appointment after breaching protocols for the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former minister, who had earlier tested positive for the virus was said to have visited a registration centre in his constituency before completing isolation in violation of established COVID-19 guidelines.

