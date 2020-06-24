COVID-19: ‘Isolation spaces, fully equipped clinics’, govt unveils guidelines for schools

The Federal Government on Wednesday proposed that schools must create isolation spaces before reopening the learning facilities.

The Ministry of Education disclosed this in a document titled: “Guidelines for schools and learning facilities reopening after COVID-19 pandemic closure,” submitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Each school, according to the federal government, is required to create temporary isolation spaces and fully-equipped clinics before reopening.

The government mandated the school managements to establish a referral system, including protocols and procedures to take if learners, teachers, administrators, and other education personnel become unwell while in schools.

The government also charged any state wishing to reopen schools to “hold adequate consultations with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the parents on the matter.

