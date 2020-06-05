COVID-19: Kano govt records one death, confirms 10 new cases, discharges 41 patients

The Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has recorded one death arising from COVID-19 infection and the discharge of 41 patients who have recovered from the virus after treatment.

This update was revealed on Thursday via the official Twitter account of the State’s Ministry of Health which also informed that 10 new cases of COVID-19 were also recorded in the state.

The tweet by the State Ministry of Health reads; “Update as at 11:47pm June.

“135 samples of COVID19 were tested today in Kano. 10 new cases of COVID19 in Kano confirmed.

“41 additional COVID19Kano patients were discharged. Sadly, 1 COVID19Kano death was also recorded today,” the post on Twitter added.

This came two days after the Kano State Government announced that the COVID-19 lockdown in the state would be relaxed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated this while releasing guidelines and protocols on how to manage access to markets, places of worship and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of the virus.

