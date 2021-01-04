COVID-19: Lagos shuts schools indefinitely except tertiary institutions

The Lagos State Government has directed all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state to remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigerian government had earlier ordered the closure of all schools in the country until January 18, 2021.

A statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi revealed.

While informing that a new date would be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as “wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”

