Latest Politics

COVID-19: Lagos shuts schools indefinitely except tertiary institutions

January 4, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has directed all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state to remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigerian government had earlier ordered the closure of all schools in the country until January 18, 2021.

Read also: Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 –Health commissioner

A statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi revealed.

While informing that a new date would be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as “wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */