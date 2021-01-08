COVID-19: Nigeria govt orders NDLEA to halt recruitment exercise

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has directed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to halt the recruitment exercise in the agency.

At least 5,000 candidates applied for employment in the NDLEA in August 2019.

The agency conducted aptitude test into various positions between December 2019 and January last year.

The AGF gave the directive in a statement issued on Friday by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Dayo Apata.

He said though the exercise was long overdue and necessary for the actualization of NDLEA mandate, “the timing was ill-advised and inappropriate” due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Malami directed the NDLEA chairman to seek advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the public health implications of the exercise and notify the applicants of the development accordingly.

The NDLEA is a Federal agency in Nigeria charged with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs in the country.

It was established in 1989.

