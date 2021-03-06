COVID-19 vaccine has no side effects on Buhari – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has not experienced any side effects since he took the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the day.

President Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Federal Government officially rolled out the vaccine on Friday.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said Buhari went about doing his job after receiving the vaccine.

The statement read: “In response to press inquiries, I like to assure all citizens and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”

