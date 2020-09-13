COVID-19: Why contact sports can’t resume yet —Minister Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has given the reason why contact sports can not resume yet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dare, in a tweet on Sunday, explained that conversations are still going on between the Ministry and Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 on how to go about it.

Meanwhile, nationwide, non-contact sports have been allowed to resume following a long break since March due to the lockdown measures of the nation’s fight against the spread of the virus.

But “to err on the side of caution,” the Ministry is yet to give a go-ahead to football and other contact sporting activities yo commence.

“Still on Contact Sports Resumption: we have provided more information and justification as needed,” reads a tweet by Dare

“The FG, the PTF and indeed the MYSD are on the same page.

“It’s better to err on the side of caution. Conversations are ongoing and soon we shall witness the return of contact sports,” he wrote.

Nigeria currently has a total of 56,177 cases of the coronavirus, and has recorded 1078 deaths.

