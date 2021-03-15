CP orders probe of policeman for allegedly snatching housewife, detaining son | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
CP orders probe of policeman for allegedly snatching housewife, detaining son
The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, has ordered the probe of a policeman, Danladi Edibo, for allegedly snatching the wife of another man in the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Awka.
Mohammed said a petition had been received against Danladi and it was receiving attention, noting that “it won’t be right to pre-empt the investigation.”
Meanwhile, Danladi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to the Anti-Cult Unit in Enugwu-Ukwu in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, allegedly handcuffed and detained 22-year-old Chukwunonso Ogbukagu, for disapproving his relationship with his mother.
Chukwunonso, who revealed this to journalists after he escaped from the unlawful detention, said he visited Nimo, a town in the Njikoka LGA to see his mother, who recently left his dad to rent a separate apartment, but noticed that she had a male friend, who always visited her in the apartment.
He said, “When I demanded from my mother who the man was, I found out that he was the same police officer, who had a problem with my father and also caused my parents to separate.
“Having realised that I knew who he was, he called some policemen, who came with guns and handcuffed and detained me in a toilet in the apartment.
Court remands policeman for allegedly killing teenager in Abuja
“I stayed there for four days without food or water, and later I realised that I could die if I continued to be there; so, I summoned courage and managed to escape.
“I’m begging the Commissioner of Police to come to my aid, because my life is in danger as Danladi may come after me.”
The father of the victim, Ikenna Ogbukagu, had petitioned the CP about the development, begging him to restrain Danladi from further harassing him and members of his family.
He said, “ASP Danladi Edibo has been harassing me and members of my family. He took away my wife from me and I said I had no problem with that, that he could keep her. He has taken her, rented a house for her in Nimo and I did not protest, yet he has been threatening me.
“The last time he came to my house around 1am with police officers, destroyed my doors and arrested me, saying that I sponsored cultists. There is nothing he has not done to me. I am very afraid for my life now; that is why I petitioned the Commissioner of Police to come to my rescue.”
