CSOs decry rising insecurity in Osun, faults Governor Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of the state, has come under fire from The Osun Masterminds, a coalition of civil society organizations, for not doing enough to safeguard the state and for the rising tide of insecurity.

Professor Wasiu Ali-Oyedokun, the organization’s executive director, told reporters during a state-of-the-state speech on Thursday that the governor should cease supporting thugs in order to halt the growing problem of thuggery.

He said, “We have keenly followed events in the State in recent times and it appears to us that political killings are on the rise in the State, under Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“In Ilesa recently, and Ikire earlier, a total of three persons were reportedly killed and till date, there is no one being held accountable for their gruesome murder. These were according to reports, political killings. Fingers have been pointed in different directions, but we expected that by now, the State government should have taken serious actions in bringing the perpetrators to book, if it is sincere about securing the State.

“We have also been inundated with reports of increased activities of miscreants and thugs in the State, purportedly with the backing of government. We want to state that for whatsoever reason, the Adeleke Government must not deliberately rear or pamper thugs at a time when insecurity is threatening the survival of the country itself.

“Any person or group of persons seen to be engaging in unscrupulous practices in our society must be urgently brought to book to serve as deterrent to others who may want to tow same path. Government hobnobbing with miscreants and allowing them have freedom to operate in the State is an invitation to chaos in a society that needs peace to thrive.

“We call on the State government to act with dispatch and nip the rising profile of thuggery in the bud”.

The organization urged that the findings of the numerous review committees established after the Adeleke government be made public, while also applauding Aregbesola’s administration for paying up outstanding modulated salary arrears.

“It is noteworthy and highly commendable that within his first 100 days in office, he has started righting the wrongs of salary modulation of the Aregbesola administration. We commend the Governor for daring to do the right thing despite paucity of funds. We note with delight that the action is contributing in no small measure to the welfare of civil servants in the State.

“We also commend the Governor’s remobilization of contractors to the Osogbo-Ilaodo boundary road construction. The project being one so strategic to the continued development of our dear State, has to be sustained to full completion so that the State and all communities on the route are able to fully enjot the intended benefits of that road.

“Worthy of note is also the Government’s intention to release retirement Bond certificates to retirees who have been on the waiting list for a fairly long time. This is highly commendable and we encourage the Governor to continue in this direction, ensuring that the welfare of the people of the State comes first in his approach to government decisions”, he added.

