Cultists kill member of rival group in Bayelsa

Suspected cultists on Monday killed one person inside the premises of a telecommunication company, MTN, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The victim, Victor Abasi, was killed when the hoodlums who were members of Greenlanders cult group stormed the commercial office of the telecom giant along DSP Alamieyeseigha Way in the Bayelsa capital.

An eyewitness told journalists on Tuesday the 28-year-old man was a member of a rival cult group and had been on the wanted list of the Greenlanders over his alleged involvement in a bloody clash in the Swali area of Yenagoa early this year.

“The deceased had almost finished with his documentation on SIM card validation at the MTN office when the cultists invaded the office and chased him.

“We noticed that armed boys invaded the MTN office and we took to our heels. The deceased jumped out and scaled the fence. But the cultists went after him and descended on him with different dangerous weapons,” the eyewitness said.

The spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, however, said the incident has not been reported to the police.

