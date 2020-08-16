Police arrests two suspected cultists in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of two suspected members of Eiye confraternity for allegedly unleashing terror on some communities in Ogijo town, Sagamu local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects who were arrested on August 11 were allegedly recruited by a yet-to-be identified notorious land grabber to unleash terror on the communities.

He added that the suspects, Oladayo Bello (34) and Awobajo Muritala (40) were arrested following a report received by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogijo Division, Muhammed Baba, suspected cult members were planning to attack some communities in the area on the instruction of a land grabber.

Oyeyemi said: “On the strength of the information, the DPO led his operatives to the hideout where at least 20 members of the group were met with various types of dangerous weapons.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on them and fled the scene and escaped. The operatives restrained from firing back to avoid killing innocent members of the public. But they chased and apprehended two amongst them.

“Weapons recovered from the suspects are two cut-to-size guns, five live cartridges, two expended cartridges, one battle axe, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

“He equally ordered that the fleeing members of the group must be hunted and brought to book. The CP, however, warned land grabbers to stay away from the state, declaring he will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody trying to disturb the peace of the state under any guise.”

