Police arrests 60 suspected cultists in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 60 suspected cult members in various parts of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi, said police operatives recovered arms, military camouflage and bulletproof jackets from the suspects.

Other items recovered during the operation were P-cap bag and red berets.

She said: “60 suspected cultists were arrested, four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, a pair of military camouflage trousers, P-cap bag, bulletproof jacket and other items were recovered from them.

“On June 14, at about 0100hrs, eight suspects who are suspected to be members of different cult groups were arrested at different locations in Makurdi metropolis.

“Two Dane guns, packs of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana, a pair of military camouflage trousers, two berets and assorted charms were recovered from them.

“On June 15 the police arrested one Ogenyi Okeke also known as Smooky and 17 other suspects within North Bank area.”

